Missile System Shown to Local Residents at GSDF Base in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry's Kyushu Defense Bureau on Saturday displayed to local residents for the first time the long-range Type-25 surface-to-ship guided missile system at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Kengun in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto.

The display included launchers and ammunition transport vehicles for the long-range missiles, which were deployed to the base in March. The event was initially scheduled for August but was postponed due to a major earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in July.

"It was big," Akihiko Nishiguchi, 72, a resident of the city's Higashi Ward, said. "I thought it was impressive equipment."

"There are things one can't understand without seeing them," Seishi Taguchi, 77, of the city's Chuo Ward, who visited with his wife, said. "I hope there will continue to be opportunities for residents to view the equipment, as well as explanations about it, including its potential risks."

The Type-25 missile has a range of about 1,000 kilometers, putting coastal areas of mainland China within range from Kumamoto. The missile system is slated to be deployed during the Keen Sword joint exercise by the SDF and the U.S. military set for later this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]