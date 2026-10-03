Asian Games Raised Value of Hosting Int'l Competitions: JOC Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Olympic Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said Saturday that the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which are set to end on Sunday, raised the value of hosting international competitions.

"There have been many problems and criticisms, but the Games were highly valuable," Hashimoto said at a press conference in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

A number of operational problems occurred at the 2026 Games, including transportation issues involving athletes.

Hashimoto said it was "very disappointing" that there were many empty seats at some competition venues. "The important thing is to verify the problems," she said, emphasizing that how well the lessons are applied going forward will determine the success of the Games.

Speaking about future bids for international competitions, including the Olympics, Hashimoto said that the JOC will not gain the support of companies and local governments without improving its ability to address challenges. The end of the Asian Games is "just the beginning" of preparations for the next competitions, she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]