Japan Sets Record for Most Gold Medals at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese athletes continued their strong showing across multiple sports on the 15th day of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, helping the host nation set a record of 83 gold medals at a single edition of the Games.

The total surpassed the previous record of 78 gold medals won by Japan at the 1966 Bangkok Games.

Japan's softball team defeated China 7-0 in the final under the mercy rule after five innings to claim its seventh consecutive Asian Games title.

In Judo, Japan won its third straight mixed team title by overpowering Kazakhstan 4-0 in the final.

In wrestling, Moe Kiyooka won the women's 53-kilogram division. Akari Fujinami suffered a semifinal loss in the women's 57-kg class, ending her winning streak in official matches at 155. She later rebounded to win the bronze-medal bout.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]