Japanese Anime Event Opens in New Delhi, Attracting Youths

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A two-day exhibition event promoting Japanese anime, featuring live performances of anime songs, talk shows and other attractions, kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday.

The event, titled "Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!," is being held in the Indian capital for the third time. The Hindi word "mela" means "festival" or "fair."

This year's event, held at a shopping mall, features booths of many anime-related companies, including major Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd., which is known for the popular manga series "Attack on Titan."

Kodansha established a joint venture in India this year with major Japanese printing firm Dai Nippon Printing Co. and others, to start publishing locally by the end of the year.

Yae Sahashi, deputy manager of Kodansha's global business management department, said the strong interest and enthusiasm shown by visitors gave her confidence in the publishing business in India. "I hope people will get to know not only the anime but also the original manga," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]