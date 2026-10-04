Okinawa Murder-Robbery Case "Deeply Regrettable": PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday described as "deeply regrettable" the occurrence of a murder-robbery case in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, that led to the arrest of a U.S. Marine stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Takaichi called the incident "extremely brutal and heinous" and stressed that "the government will do everything possible in responding to this case."

The prime minister wrote, "I express my condolences to the deceased and offer my sincere sympathies to the bereaved family."

Okinawa prefectural police on Sunday arrested the 20-year-old serviceman, Devin Jacob Ballard, for allegedly murdering a 39-year-old woman in a hotel room in Naha and stealing her belongings on Saturday. He has denied the allegation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday and lodged a strong protest over the incident, saying that it was "extremely regrettable" and that he felt "strong indignation." He called for full cooperation with the investigation, stricter discipline among U.S. military personnel and related individuals, and thorough efforts to prevent a recurrence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]