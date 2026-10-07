Students Rush to Govt Intelligence Job Experience Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--University students in Japan have rushed to participate in an event allowing them to experience government intelligence jobs, at a time when the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks to boost the country's intelligence capabilities.

The Public Security Intelligence Agency sought around 15 participants for the Sept. 20 event, but received more than 200 applications. The number of applications was over 10 times the quota, up from around five times last year.

This year's event drew "a greater response than ever before," said an agency official in charge of recruitment.

The Takaichi administration aims to reform Japan's intelligence capability. In July, the government launched the National Intelligence Council and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Meanwhile, recent television dramas and movies have featured intelligence organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]