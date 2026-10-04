Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Close; Japan Achieves Record Medal Haul

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games came to a close Sunday night with a closing ceremony held at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.

More than 15,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions took part in the 20th edition of the Games, competing in 43 sports mainly across the central Japan prefecture over 16 days.

The event marked the third time Japan has hosted the summer Asian Games, following the 1958 Tokyo and 1994 Hiroshima editions.

Competing with its largest-ever delegation, Japan won 269 medals in total, including 83 gold medals. Both figures set new national records for a single Asian Games, putting Japan second behind China in the medal standings by country and region.

While Japanese athletes' strong performances highlighted the Games, operational problems also surfaced, including mistakes involving national anthems and transportation mishaps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]