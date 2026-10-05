Japan's Takaichi Protests over U.S. Troop Arrest in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that her government has strongly protested to the U.S. side over the arrest of a U.S. Marine in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on suspicion of murder and robbery.

The government also pressed the United States for cooperation in the investigation, a review of discipline involving U.S. military personnel, and measures to prevent a recurrence, Takaichi said at a meeting of the House of Representatives.

The brutal crime is "extremely regrettable," she said.

While offering her sincere condolences to a woman who died in the incident and her bereaved family, Takaichi said that the government would do everything possible to respond to the incident.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]