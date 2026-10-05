Farm Minister Apologizes for Controversial Budget Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Kazuo Yana on Monday retracted and apologized for his recent controversial remarks on road development budgets for municipalities in his constituency in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Speaking to reporters in the Diet, Yana revealed that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed him earlier in the day to fulfill his duties, and reiterated his intention to remain in office.

The remarks came to light following weekly magazine reports. Yana, who took office last month, reportedly said during a meeting of the Tochigi chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in May that road budgets for the city of Nasukarasuyama and the town of Nakagawa were drastically cut for fiscal 2026 after their mayors backed his contender in the House of Representatives election in February.

He claimed that the mayors indicated through their actions that they did not need a lawmaker from the LDP, according to the magazine reports.

On Monday, Yana largely admitted to making these remarks but denied approaching the land ministry to cut road budgets for the municipalities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]