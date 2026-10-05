Japan's Rapidus Teams with 17 Firms on Chip Design Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rapidus Corp. said Monday it will collaborate with 17 semiconductor design-related companies in and outside the country to strengthen support ranging from advanced-chip designing to manufacturing.

The partners include Japanese companies such as Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corp., Dai Nippon Printing Co. and Toppan Inc., as well as U.S. chip design companies Synopsys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Rapidus will work with the partners to help clients design semiconductors, aiming to win manufacturing contracts.

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