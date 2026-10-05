Narita Airport Seen Applying for Expansion Approval This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Narita International Airport plans to apply to the transport minister as early as this year for approval under the land expropriation law to expand the airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, it was learned Monday.

From this month to November, the airport operator will hold briefings for landowners and others in the city of Narita and the towns of Tako and Shibayama, as required for the application.

Once the application is accepted, the land needed for the expansion, which centers on the construction of a third runway, can be forcibly acquired if landowners refuse to hand it over by the deadline.

Initially, the airport operator planned to complete the expansion project in March 2029 to increase the maximum annual number of takeoffs and landings from the current 340,000 to 500,000. However, difficulties in the land acquisition process have derailed this plan.

This July, the operator obtained the consent of Chiba Prefecture and municipalities around the airport for its plan to utilize the land expropriation law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]