Ex-Prosecutor Forms Group over PTSD from Sexual Violence

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A former Japanese female prosecutor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male boss in 2018 said Monday that she has launched a group to seek recognition of posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, caused by sexual violence as an injury under criminal law.

The woman is seeking to have her case recognized as the crime of "constructive forcible sexual intercourse resulting in injury," instead of "constructive forcible sexual intercourse," for which Kentaro Kitagawa, a 67-year-old former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office in the western city of Osaka, is currently on trial.

The group, jointly launched by the woman and four others, plans to submit requests to prosecutors, courts and others.

At a press conference in Osaka on Monday, the former prosecutor said, "I want people to listen to the victims who live every day thinking, 'I want to die' or 'I would rather die.'"

"Even if victims gather the courage to report their cases, the lack of understanding, indifference and the lack of consideration by prosecutors or courts, who should be the last line of defense, could cause secondary victimization," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]