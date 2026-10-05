Okinawa Governor Protests to U.S. Forces after Marine Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Genta Koja summoned Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, head of U.S. forces in Japan, to the prefectural government office to lodge a protest following the arrest of a Marine on suspicion of murdering a woman in the southern Japan prefecture.

Koja said that the incident caused "great anxiety" among local residents and was "absolutely unacceptable," and demanded fundamental measures, including revising the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement and improving the education and discipline of U.S. military personnel.

Watson offered condolences to the victim's family and expressed regret over the incident. However, he did not apologize for the incident.

The same day, Koja also met with Masaru Murai, chief of the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau, and Masahiko Kiya, the Foreign Ministry's ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs, calling for measures to prevent a recurrence.

The governor said that he will travel to Tokyo this week to lodge a protest directly with the Japanese government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]