Honda, Taisei Jointly Develop Wireless EV Charging System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Monday that it has developed jointly with general contractor Taisei Corp. a road-embedded wireless system to charge electric vehicles while driving.

Demonstrative tests of the charging system will begin on an expressway in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo in fiscal 2027 or later to verify the system's power supply performance and durability.

Honda R&D Co., a subsidiary of the automaker, developed a power-receiving device for EVs and a power transmission device to be embedded in roads. Meanwhile, Taisei undertook road design and developed a power source system.

Honda and Taisei aim to put the wireless charging system to practical use in the logistics and transport sector.

"We hope to provide the new option of receiving electricity while driving, as a technology to expand the potential of EVs," Honda R&D engineer Taku Ueda said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]