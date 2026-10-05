Japan, Australia to Launch Ministerial Finance Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and her Australian counterpart, Jim Chalmers, met in Tokyo on Monday and signed a memorandum to set up a ministerial finance dialogue framework to strengthen economic security cooperation and promote investment.

Previously, the two governments held such dialogues at the vice-ministerial and lower levels.

During the signing ceremony, Katayama said, "We will further enhance our cooperation to contribute to stable economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire international community." Chalmers said, "The closer Australia-Japan cooperation is more important now than ever."

The ministerial finance dialogue will aim to deepen bilateral cooperation on energy security and investment in critical minerals, as well as strengthen information sharing through foreign investment screenings.

Japan and Australia will also consider investment support through public financial institutions, such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]