Japan's Shionogi to Buy U.S. Bioventure for 2 B. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co. has said that it will acquire U.S. biopharmaceutical company IntraBio Inc. for 2 billion dollars as part of efforts to strengthen its rare disease drug business.

Shionogi will buy all outstanding shares in the Austin, Texas-based company, according to an announcement Monday.

Founded in 2015, IntraBio develops and commercialize therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. It earned 67.86 million dollars in sales in 2025.

Shionogi, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, is reinforcing its rare disease drug operations as a priority area. It launched global sales of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug in April.

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