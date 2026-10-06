TV Personality Dewi Sukarno Fined for Assaults in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday fined television personality Dewi Sukarno, known in Japan as Madame Dewi, 200,000 yen for assaulting two women in Tokyo.

Judge Toshikazu Ishida said that Sukarno, who was the third wife of the late first president of Indonesia, committed "dangerous and violent" acts.

"Her loss of temper triggered by a disagreement on the use of dogs for meat was impulsive," Ishida also said. "It cannot be justified even if she was emotionally unstable following the death of her pet dog."

The court concluded that the 86-year-old defendant's testimony that she did not throw a champagne glass "lacks credibility," considering the situation at the site.

According to the ruling, the defendant threw a glass and a wet towel at her then secretary at a restaurant in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in February last year. In October that year, she punched and kicked her then manager at an animal hospital in the same ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]