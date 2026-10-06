Japan Eyeing AI, Auto Navigation Tech for SDF Transport Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to enhance research and development for the introduction of Self-Defense Forces transport ships equipped with artificial intelligence and automatic navigation technology, informed sources have said.

The move is part of the ministry's labor-saving efforts and also aimed at reinforcing the SDF's maritime transportation capacity in preparation for contingencies.

The initiative will be included in the government's three key security-related documents, slated to be revised by the end of this year, the sources said.

An automatic ship navigation system helps select appropriate routes by assessing weather conditions and wave heights using satellites and various sensors. It is expected to support ship operations with a limited number of crew members amid a labor shortage reflecting the country's declining population.

Tests of unmanned ship navigation have already been conducted in the private sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]