Seven & i Closes All 7-Eleven Stores in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Seven & i Holdings Co. has closed all of its 31 7-Eleven convenience stores in India by the end of September amid intensifying competition with local shops, company officials said Tuesday.

The Japanese retailer had operated around 60 7-Eleven stores in Mumbai and elsewhere in India as of the end of 2025 under a franchise agreement it signed with Reliance Retail, a local conglomerate, in 2021. The deal is expected to be terminated.

In India, convenience stores are struggling with competition from community-oriented small stores and rapid-delivery services that bring daily goods in minutes, according to local media.

Seven & i said that it is considering various options for its India operations from a long-term perspective.

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