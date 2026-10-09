Japanese Alcohol Makers Tap into U.S. Ready-to-Drink Market

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese alcoholic beverage makers have entered the growing U.S. market for ready-to-drink, or RTD, products, including those known as "can chuhi" in Japan but not canned beer.

While U.S. consumers are steering away from alcohol amid the soaring cost of living and rising health consciousness, RTD beverages are increasing their presence.

According to British beverage market research firm IWSR, yearly alcohol consumption in the United States fell by 1 pct on average between 2015 and 2025, with beer and wine seeing significant declines in recent years.

On the other hand, consumption of RTD products, mostly canned beverages that are pre-mixed and ready for immediate consumption, grew by an average of 14 pct per year during the same period.

The popularity of RTD products was ignited by the introduction of hard seltzers, which are carbonated alcoholic beverages that are not as sweet as other RTD options. According to IWSR President Marten Lodewijks, hard seltzers became a hit among U.S. consumers looking for an alternative to beer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]