U.S. Media Report on Outrage in Japan after Marine's Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. television network CBS has reported that a U.S. Marine's alleged murder in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa has "sparked public outrage" in the Asian country.

Other U.S. news organizations also reported on the situation, expressing concern over a renewed backlash against the U.S. military presence in Okinawa, which bears a disproportionate burden of hosting U.S. bases.

The island prefecture's police Sunday arrested the Marine on suspicion of the robbery and murder of a woman in Naha, the prefectural capital.

In the report Monday, CBS explained that Okinawa hosts more than 70 pct of the facilities and areas in Japan for exclusive use by the U.S. military.

"Crimes including rapes, assaults, hit-and-run and drunk-driving incidents by U.S. personnel have long sparked protests on the island," the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]