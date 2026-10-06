Nintendo to Offer Package of Switch 2 Plus One Game Title

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. will launch on Nov. 12 a package comprising its Nintendo Switch 2 video game console and one selectable game title at a lower price than buying them separately, the Japanese company said Tuesday.

Only a Japanese-language version will be available for the package, set to have a suggested retail price of 63,980 yen. It will be exclusive for the Japanese market.

The package will allow buyers to download one of three titles--"Mario Kart World," "Nintendo Switch Sports Resort" and "Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream"--with no additional cost after purchase. The download offer will be valid through March 31, 2027.

The company said that it selected the three game titles, hoping that they will "capture people's interest and encourage them to pick up a Switch 2."

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