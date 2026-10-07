Water Treatment Technologies Evolving at Japanese Aquariums

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Water treatment technologies for Japanese aquariums, which go through gallons upon gallons of water, have been evolving.

The seemingly inconspicuous technologies developed by Japanese companies, such as breaking down impurities without the use of chemicals and preventing seawater corrosion of metals, help protect the lives of sea creatures and provide a better visitor experience.

Taisei Corp.'s water treatment system, which manages the entire water-related process ranging from creating artificial seawater to adjusting water temperatures and flow, plays a central role in ensuring water quality at Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo.

The indoor city aquarium does not have the luxury of pumping up seawater directly from the ocean.

"Since we aren't in an environment where we have plenty of seawater at our disposal, we're strictly managing our water," Haruhiko Miura of Sumida Aquarium said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]