Japan to Give 10-M.-Dlr Humanitarian Aid to Yemen, Djibouti

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide a total of 10 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Yemen and nearby Djibouti amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation there, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The money will be used to provide food, water, shelters and essential supplies to the two countries through the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and other international organizations.

In Yemen, civil war is escalating between the interim government and Houthi rebels, while Djibouti is experiencing a growing influx of refugees from Yemen.

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