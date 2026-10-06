Renowned Pianist Kyohei Sorita Indicted for Speeding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese pianist Kyohei Sorita has been indicted without being arrested for an alleged speeding violation, it was learned Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Sorita, 32, drove a car at a speed of 144 kilometers per hour, exceeding the legal speed limit of 60 kph, on a metropolitan expressway in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on the night of Dec. 12 last year.

During the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, Sorita admitted to the charges. The prosecution demanded a three-month jail term. The court is scheduled to hand down a sentence on Oct. 29.

On the same day, Sorita's office issued a statement on its website apologizing for causing concern and trouble to many people.

Sorita placed second in the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition. He has held concerts in Japan and abroad and also founded an orchestra.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]