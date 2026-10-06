Suzuki to Launch Cheapest Mini EV in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will release its first mini electric vehicle on Nov. 16, with the minimum price set at 2.12 million yen, the lowest for a mini EV in Japan.

The e Sky minicar will be even cheaper than Chinese EV giant BYD Co.'s Racco mini EV, which is priced at 2.14 million yen. With a state subsidy of 568,000 yen, the e Sky would cost as little as 1,552,000 yen.

In developing the new mini EV, Suzuki focused on ease of handling in tight spaces and convenience, drawing on decades of technical expertise in minivehicles.

The automaker also pursued weight reduction and energy efficiency, giving its mini EV a driving range of 310 kilometers, one of the longest in the segment.

Suzuki aims to sell 1,000 units per month by attracting customers switching from gasoline-powered models.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]