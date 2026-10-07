12 Years Sought for Attacker of Anti-NHK Group Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a 12-year prison term Wednesday for a man accused of attempted murder for allegedly attacking Takashi Tachibana, head of a political group criticizing NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., in March last year.

Tokyo District Court is scheduled to sentence Shion Miyanishi, 32, on Friday.

In its closing argument, the prosecution emphasized that Miyanishi assaulted Tachibana, 59, because he believed that Tachibana’s behavior caused the suicide of a former member of the assembly of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

Tachibana, who is currently on trial for allegedly defaming the former Hyogo assembly member, attended the day’s court hearing and requested a severe punishment for Miyanishi, saying that he would likely reoffend.

At the same time, Tachibana expressed regret as a politician for providing Miyanishi with a reason to attack him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]