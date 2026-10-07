4 Major Japan Brewers Raided for Suspected Price Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission raided four major Japanese brewers Wednesday for allegedly forming an illegal cartel to adjust shipment prices for beer and other products, sources familiar with the matter said.

The four--Asahi Breweries Ltd., Kirin Brewery Co., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Sapporo Breweries Ltd.--are suspected of violating the antimonopoly law.

The raid was based on the FTC's compulsory investigation authority backed by a warrant issued by a judge. The commission will continue its investigation, having in mind the possibility of filing a criminal complaint with public prosecutors.

The Japanese beer and quasi-beer markets are almost monopolized by the four companies.

According to the sources, the four firms are suspected of having adjusted shipment prices over several years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]