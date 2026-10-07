Japan's Takaichi Touts Consumption Tax Cut Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi touted her plan to cut the consumption tax on food and pay support payments to workers at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Wednesday.

The combination of a consumption tax reduction and support payments is "the best in light of sufficiency and promptness" to ease the impact of high prices, Takaichi said, rejecting a proposed universal cash handout to households.

Asked about controversial remarks by agriculture minister Kazuo Yana that funding had been cut for road infrastructure for two municipalities whose leaders supported his rival in February's Lower House election, Takaichi said that she would "ensure appropriate budget allocations."

"It is natural that political support or opposition should not affect budget allocations," Takaichi said. The budget reduction for the two municipalities was "the result of comprehensive consideration," she added.

The prime minister said that she expects parliament to move forward with discussions on a bill to reduce the number of Lower House seats and pass the legislation during its current session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]