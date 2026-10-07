IMF Chief Concerned about High Japan, U.S. Long-Term Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concern over soaring long-term interest rates in Japan and the United States in a speech in Singapore on Wednesday.

Georgieva described recent interest rate hikes by the central banks in Japan, the United States and Europe as "highly appropriate" in the speech ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group to be held in Bangkok next week.

The IMF chief voiced concern that the 10-year Japanese government bond yield has reached its highest level in about 30 years and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has hit its highest level in about 19 years, and that both are "still climbing."

She noted that deteriorating fiscal conditions and ballooning public debt could affect the global economy, arguing that "the situation demands an urgent and comprehensive set of policy responses."

Georgieva said that the global energy price shock stemming from turmoil in the Middle East is "large but contained." She warned that an investment boom linked to artificial intelligence and rising resource prices were fueling inflation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]