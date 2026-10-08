Japan Top Court Ruling over 2025 Election Seen by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified ruling within this year over lawsuits demanding that the results of the 2025 election for the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, be invalidated due to large vote-value gaps.

Final arguments over the case were made at the top court's Grand Bench, presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice Yukihiko Imasaki, on Wednesday.

The maximum vote-value disparity came to 3.13 times in the July 2025 election for the Senate, formerly known as the House of Councillors.

The plaintiffs, two groups of lawyers, argued that the outcomes of the parliamentary election should be nullified because the massive gap violated the Constitution in terms of the equality of the value of votes.

The lawyer groups filed a total of 16 lawsuits with the nation's 14 high courts and high court branches.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]