Russia Attacks Japan Tobacco Plant in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Russia has attacked a Japan Tobacco Inc.-linked plant in central Ukraine.

Announcing the attack on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the plant of JT International, a subsidiary of the Japanese tobacco producer, had been used to manufacture ammunition for the Ukrainian military.

The extent of damage from the attack is unknown.

According to Ukrainian media, the tobacco plant in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region was attacked twice in September. Officials at the plant have denied the alleged production of military equipment.

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