Hong Kong Fund Urges Embattled Nidec to Consider Going Private

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong-based investment fund Oasis Management has urged scandal-hit Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp. to consider going private.

In a statement released Wednesday, Oasis said that Nidec's board of directors "must confront the risk of an unintended delisting" and urged the company, based in the city of Kyoto, western Japan, to "develop concrete options" to protect employees, customers and shareholders.

The fund, which held 7.97 pct of Nidec shares as of Sept. 16, specifically called on the company's outside directors to independently hire financial advisers and solicit preliminary proposals for going private from "strategic buyers and private equity firms" in Japan and overseas.

Nidec, whose massive accounting fraud was uncovered in September 2025, faces the risk of delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after an audit firm issued a disclaimer of opinion on the motor maker's securities report for the fiscal year that ended in March 2026. In May this year, product quality misconduct became known at Nidec.

Oasis said that it "is shocked and deeply disappointed" that basic remedial actions remain incomplete.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]