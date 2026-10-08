Unofficial Industry Meetings Targeted in Japan Beer Cartel Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission has searched the Brewers Association of Japan as part of its ongoing investigation into a suspected price cartel involving the industry, believing that backdoor meetings related to the group played a key role in the irregularities, informed sources said Thursday.

The association was established in 1953 to cooperate with the government in securing liquor tax revenue and promote the sound development of the beer industry.

It currently comprises the country's four major beer makers--Asahi Breweries Ltd., Kirin Brewery Co., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Sapporo Breweries Ltd.--and Orion Breweries Ltd., and engages in activities to realize liquor tax cuts, prevent underage drinking and promote moderate drinking.

Under the association are organizations aimed at ensuring fair competition in accordance with the law against misleading representations.

One of them is a group called "Ichimokukai," made up of marketing officials of the four major brewers, which are subject to the cartel investigation by the FTC. The members meet on the first Thursday of each month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]