Japanese, U.S. Biz Leaders Call for AI Governance Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and U.S. business leaders issued a joint statement Wednesday, calling on the governments of Japan and the United States to pursue interoperable artificial intelligence governance tailored to risks and applications amid rapid advances in AI capabilities.

The statement was compiled at a two-day meeting of the Japan-U.S. Business Council and the U.S.-Japan Business Council in Washington.

The business leaders recommended that the two governments promote AI risk management based on the Hiroshima AI Process, a framework for developing international rules for AI launched by the Group of Seven major countries under Japan's leadership.

"We urge cooperation between our respective AI safety institutes...to avoid a fragmented playing field that stifles industry-led innovation," the statement said.

On mutual investment between Japan and the United States, the statement underlined the need for both governments to ensure policy transparency and predictability to foster resilient supply chains and sustainable economic growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]