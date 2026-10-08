Corridor Named after Late Japan PM Abe Completed in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A corridor named after the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been completed at an international convention center built with Japanese grant aid in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Attending a ceremony held Wednesday to mark the completion, Abe's widow, Akie, said, in a trembling voice, that if her husband is alive, he would have been moved by the creation of a corridor bearing his name and would have come to see it firsthand, according to local media reports.

Photos displayed on the wall of the Abe Memorial Corridor include one showing Abe holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the corridor symbolizes Abe's contributions to strengthening historical, cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Japan.

Abe visited Varanasi in 2015 while serving as prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]