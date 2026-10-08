Osaka's Midosuji Forms Sister Pact with Paris' Champs-Elysees

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A signing ceremony was held in France on Wednesday for a sister-street partnership between Midosuji, the main street in the western Japan city of Osaka, and the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, a famous tourist attraction in Paris.

The ceremony in Paris was attended by Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama, who signed a memorandum on the partnership, under which the two sides pledge to cooperate in reorganizing road space and creating attractive urban environments to develop people-centered streets.

In his speech, Yokoyama said that Midosuji will mark its 90th anniversary next year, adding, "As we look toward the 100th anniversary, we hope to create a rich space where people can relax, while learning from the people of the Champs-Elysees."

Referring to the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Yokoyama said that the six-month event achieved tremendous success, with the France Pavilion helping generate excitement at the venue, despite criticism before its opening.

Marc-Antoine Jamet of the Champs-Elysees committee, the promotional organization that signed the memorandum, said that the two streets share a common commitment to bringing a human touch to their public spaces, and expressed hope for exchanges through events and other activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]