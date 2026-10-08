Trump Reportedly Asked Xi to Talk with Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping at their summit last month to hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, an English-language newspaper in Hong Kong reported Thursday.

Xi was not receptive to the proposal, according to the South China Morning Post.

During the last U.S.-China summit in Washington, Trump expressed concern that China's restrictions on rare earth exports to Japan were also affecting U.S. industries, adding that this situation indirectly violates the U.S.-China trade truce.

Xi responded that China-Japan relations should be separate from China-U.S. relations. He also claimed that the risk of a resurgence of Japanese militarism is growing.

The newspaper also reported that the Japanese government has requested a bilateral summit with China on the occasion of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, next month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]