Fraud at Prudential Life Attributed to Sales-Oriented Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A corporate culture that placed excessive emphasis on sales performance was cited as a cause of fraud by employees of Prudential Life Insurance Co. who defrauded customers of money, a third-party investigation report showed Thursday.

According to the report, former and present employees fraudulently received about 6,166 million yen in total from customers.

The report said that it was difficult for officials in managerial posts to oversee high-performing sales employees as the corporate culture had weakened the authority of managers over top performers.

The Tokyo-based life insurer will review its compensation system, which is heavily weighted toward acquiring new contracts, and introduce a guaranteed minimum salary scheme in 2027.

"We sincerely apologize once again for the concern and inconvenience caused," Prudential Life President and CEO Hiromitsu Tokumaru told a news conference. "We take very seriously the situation we have caused, which has shaken the foundation of trust."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]