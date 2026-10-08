Launch Ceremony Held for New MSDF Submarine

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. held a ceremony to launch a new 80.5-billion-yen nonnuclear submarine for the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force at a shipyard in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday.

The Shogei submarine, the seventh Taigei-class, is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2028. It measures 84 meters long and 9 meters wide, has a standard displacement of 3,000 tons and accommodates 70 crew members.

The submarine features improved detection capabilities and a quieter hull structure, according to the MSDF.

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