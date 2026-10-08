Fast Retailing Logs Record Annual Sales of 3.9 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo and other casual clothing stores, said Thursday that its sales for the year that ended in August jumped 16.6 pct from the previous year to a record 3,963.3 billion yen.

The group's mainstay Uniqlo business posted sharp increases in sales and profits overseas, mainly in Europe and the United States.

Operating profit soared 31.7 pct to 743.1 billion yen, while net profit shot up 25.3 pct to 542.5 billion yen, both marking record highs.

For the business year that started in September, Fast Retailing forecasts its sales to rise 12.3 pct to 4.45 trillion yen. Operating profit is projected to increase 11.7 pct to 830 billion yen, while net profit is estimated to grow 3.2 pct to 560 billion yen.

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