Tokyo Midtown Nihonbashi Complex Previewed for Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A press preview was held for part of the Tokyo Midtown Nihonbashi commercial complex under development in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Thursday, ahead of its scheduled opening next year.

The complex is being developed by Mitsui Fudosan Co. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. as the fourth facility under Mitsui Fudosan's "Tokyo Midtown" series, following the Roppongi, Hibiya and Yaesu complexes.

Construction of the buildings that make up the new Nihonbashi complex was completed on Sept. 30.

Tokyo Midtown Nihonbashi comprises four districts, including the 284-meter-tall Nihonbashi Nomura Mitsui Tower, which will house Nomura Holdings Inc.'s headquarters, a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel run by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and a hall capable of hosting international conferences.

The developers partnered with TEPCO Energy Partner Inc. to set up a so-called energy center in the basement of the complex that can ensure a stable supply of electricity and heat even in the event of a power outage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]