Seven & i's 1st-Half Operating Profit Up 11.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday that its consolidated operating profit for March-August rose 11.5 pct from a year earlier to 232.2 billion yen.

The Japanese retail giant's overseas convenience store business, which includes gasoline sales, performed well amid high crude oil prices. The company's net profit increased 2.2 pct to 124.4 billion yen.

However, sales fell 2.8 pct to 5,460.2 billion yen, reflecting the exclusion of York Holdings Co. and Seven Bank from the group's consolidated accounting.

The Seven & i group's domestic convenience store business posted higher sales on the popularity of bread baked in stores and of a smartphone ordering service released this spring, but logged an operating profit fall of about 10 pct due to higher system and advertising costs.

The domestic convenience store business will seek to boost customer engagement through collaboration with firms including mobile payment operator PayPay Corp., with which Seven & i formed a capital tie-up this summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]