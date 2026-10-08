PM Takaichi Notes Importance of Visiting Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that she recognizes the importance of visiting Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian aggression, but added that she currently has no concrete plans for such a trip.

Takaichi made the remark at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, in response to a question from Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

During her visit to the United States last month, Takaichi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who invited her to visit his country.

"Japan stands with Ukraine," Takaichi said at the Lower House meeting. "Attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable anywhere in the world," she stressed.

The prime minister also expressed her hope to draw on Ukraine's expertise in drone operations to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]