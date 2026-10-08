Russian Embassy Vehicle in Traffic Accident near Japan Foreign Ministry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A vehicle belonging to the Russian Embassy in Japan collided with a private vehicle in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred in front of the Foreign Ministry in the Kasumigaseki district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward at around 5:35 p.m., with four people slightly injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The embassy vehicle, with a Russian woman in her 30s on board, is believed to have been involved in the accident shortly after leaving the ministry. The private vehicle carrying three men was heading toward the Imperial Palace.

"I heard a loud bang, and when I went to take a look, I saw vehicle debris scattered around," said a passerby in his 60s.

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