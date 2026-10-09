Russia Demands Handover of ICC President Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Thursday that it has requested Dutch authorities to hand over Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, who has been convicted in Russia.

The office also requested the handover of eight others, including former ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, from relevant countries.

In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's invasion of Ukraine. In retaliation, Russian authorities placed ICC officials, including Akane, on its wanted list.

In December 2025, a Moscow court sentenced Akane and others to prison terms of three years and six months to 15 years for issuing arrest warrants for those including the Russian president.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has criticized the ICC over its war crime investigation of U.S. military personnel, sanctioned Akane, a Japanese citizen, in August this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]