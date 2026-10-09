Over 50 Pct in Japan Lack Confidence in Ability to Evacuate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--More than half of people in Japan lack confidence in their ability to evacuate during a disaster or believe they would be unable to do so, a survey by the Japanese Red Cross Society has shown.

The survey also showed that about 30 pct of respondents said they did not know when to evacuate in the event of a disaster.

"It's important to think of evacuation as something that could affect you personally and prepare on a daily basis," said Tomohito Yamaji of the Red Cross's disaster management division.

The multiple-choice online survey was conducted July 3-7, with 1,440 people in their 10s to 60s responding.

When asked if they would be able to collect necessary information and take steps to evacuate in the event of a disaster, 42.4 pct said they were not very confident, while 10.8 pct said they did not think they would be able to do so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]