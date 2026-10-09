Japan Govt Discusses Review on Tax Breaks, Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held a meeting Friday to thoroughly review special tax incentives, subsidies and funds in an effort to secure financial resources for a planned consumption tax cut and defense buildup.

As preparations begin in earnest for the compilation of the fiscal 2027 budget, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who oversees the review process, presented key points for consideration at the meeting.

Speaking at a press conference later in the day, Katayama emphasized the importance of balancing economic growth with fiscal sustainability. "We'll intensify our efforts and carry out the review thoroughly," she said.

At the meeting, related ministers and state ministers confirmed a policy of reducing excessive reliance on subsidies and funds while continuously assessing effectiveness.

Regarding subsidies, Katayama sought to evaluate cost-effectiveness, ensure the appropriateness of objectives and implementation methods, establish clear exit strategies and eliminate overlapping programs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]