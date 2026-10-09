Japan Regrets Russian Request for Extradition of ICC's Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan expressed regret Friday over Russia's request for the extradition of Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Russia's request that the Dutch government and other entities hand over Akane and others is "regrettable."

"We will communicate with the ICC and other states parties and respond appropriately to the unjust measures, including by making further representations to the Russian side," Ozaki added.

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