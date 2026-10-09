More Firms in Japan Hit by Large-Scale Data Breaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Two more Japanese firms have disclosed unauthorized access to their systems that led to large-scale breaches of customer data.

Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd., a secondhand goods retailer, said Friday that data on up to around 6.43 million customers have been compromised. Daiichikosho Co., a karaoke store chain, said on Thursday that data on about 8.72 million customers may have been breached.

The leaked information includes names, date of birth, email addresses and phone numbers.

Both companies apologized for the concern and inconvenience caused to customers.

While Bookoff and Daiichikosho said that misuse of such information has not been confirmed, they warned customers of possible fraud emails and phone calls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]